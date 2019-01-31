TVLine Items: Walking Dead's Early Premiere, Survivor Theme and More

AMC is providing The Walking Dead fans with some counter-programming to the Super Bowl: The show’s Season 9B premiere will be available to AMC Premiere customers a full week early, on the afternoon of the big game this Sunday.

For everyone else, TWD returns Sunday, Feb. 10 at 9/8c on the cable network.

As seen in these newly released photos, “the second half of Season 9 finds our survivors continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed,” per AMC. “Many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 38 of CBS’ Survivor (premiering Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 pm) is themed “Edge of Extinction,” which host Jeff Probst explains below:

* NBC will air the special bublé!, featuring singer Michael Bublé and a 36-piece orchestra, on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 pm.

* Fox’s Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai (“the first-ever obstacle course for your mind”) will now premiere Tuesday, March 5 at 9 pm, following the Season 7 premiere of MasterChef Junior.

* The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will feature a special performance by Diana Ross, in honor of her 75th birthday. The program airs Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

* God Friended Me has cast Adam Goldberg (Taken, Fargo) as Simon Hayes, the tech billionaire who may be behind the God account.

* Killing Eve Season 2 will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC, beginning with the premiere on Sunday, April 7 at 8 pm.

* Robert Kirkman’s animated Amazon series Invincible — debuting in 2020 — will feature the voices of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This Is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Mark Hamill (The Flash, Star Wars).

