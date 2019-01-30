The Twilight Zone Revival Gets April Premiere Date at CBS All Access

CBS All Access subscribers will cross over into The Twilight Zone this spring.

The streaming service’s revival of the iconic anthology series will premiere on Monday, April 1, TVLine has learned.

The drama will kick off with a two-episode launch, followed by weekly installments beginning Thursday, April 11.

Get Out auteur Jordan Peele is among the revival’s executive producers, and he’ll also serve as the show’s narrator and host. Though episode details are scarce, the new Twilight Zone — described as a “modern reimagining” of the original series — boasts an impressive cast, including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), John Cho (The Exorcist) and Greg Kinnear (House of Cards).

Also slated for an appearance in the revival (deep breath!): Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Jacob Tremblay (Room), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project).

And if you need something to tide you over until The Twilight Zone premieres, every episode of the original series is currently available to stream on CBS All Access.

Looking forward to the new Twilight Zone? Tell us in the comments!