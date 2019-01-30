Scandal's Darby Stanchfield to Star in Netflix Comic Book Drama Locke & Key

Netflix has locked down a Scandal alum to star in its Locke & Key adaptation: Darby Stanchfield has signed on to play a lead role in the streamer’s upcoming comic book drama, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Stanchfield will play Nina Locke, the mother of three kids who moves her family to Massachusetts after the gruesome murder of her husband. In their new house, the three kids discover a set of magical keys that give them supernatural powers — along with a demon who will stop at nothing to obtain those keys. An artist and house renovator, Nina struggles in her new role as a single mom, and is driven to solve the mystery of who killed her husband.

Locke & Key earned a 10-episode series order from Netflix last May, with Bates Motel‘s Carlton Cuse on board as an executive producer. (Fox and Hulu previously attempted to adapt the popular graphic novel, but those efforts never made it to air.) Joining Stanchfield in the cast are American Crime veteran Connor Jessup as Nina’s son Tyler Locke, and The Fosters‘ Sherri Saum as teacher Ellie Whedon.

Stanchfield is best known for playing Abby on ABC’s Scandal, which wrapped up its seven-season run last year. Her other TV credits include Jericho, Mad Men, NCIS and General Hospital.