Locke & Key Cast: Connor Jessup to Lead Netflix's Comic Adaptation

Netflix has finally found its Locke siblings. Connor Jessup, who gained our attention with his breakout performance on ABC’s American Crime, will star as Tyler Locke in the streaming service’s upcoming adaptation of the Joe Hill comic Locke & Key, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, British actress Emilia Jones has been cast as Tyler’s sister Kinsey, while Jackson Robert Scott will play their younger brother Bode.

Locke & Key tells the story of three siblings who move to Massachusetts after their father’s grizzly murder. They soon discover that their new home hosts a set of magical keys, each of which give the children a different ability. Unfortunately, a nasty ol’ demon also has its eye on the keys and is willing to obtain them by any means necessary.

Created by Hill, the 10-episode Netflix series was developed by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) — both of whom will serve as showrunners — as well as Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes). Locke & Key, which doesn’t yet have a release date, was originally developed for Hulu, with only Scott remaining from the original pilot’s cast. Averill and Coleite also came on board when the project transferred to Netflix.

