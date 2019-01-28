Supernatural Photos: The Winchesters' Family Reunion Gets Super Emotional

It’s one heckuva tear-filled family gathering in these new Supernatural photos from the 300th episode, which features the long-awaited return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Papa Winchester.

Airing next Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c, the CW series’ milestone installment finds the deceased patriarch making an unlikely comeback via a wish scenario on Dean’s part. But John gets a moment with each of his sons in the following gallery, including what looks like a meaningful exchange with Sam, who has a troubled history with his dad. “Sam gets to reconcile some things with some people he’s always wanted to reconcile them with,” star Jared Padalecki previously told TVLine of the hour. “If Sam could die after Episode 300, I think he’d be alright. [He gets] a bit of closure.”

Elsewhere in the photos, Dean and Sam share a drink and a big bear hug with their pops, while John and his wife Mary have a tender reunion.

“It’s a little different from some of our benchmark episodes,” executive producer Brad Buckner shared at the show’s red carpet event for the milestone. “It’s not particularly wacky, but there are some definite surprises and a big emotional corker.”

Scroll the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts on the big Winchester family reunion.