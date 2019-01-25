Bradley Whitford to Star as Church Choir Director in NBC Comedy Pilot

This is news worth singing to the heavens about: NBC has ordered a pilot for a comedy about an unlikely church choir director starring Emmy winner Bradley Whitford, TVLine has learned.

The untitled single-cam comedy (formerly titled All Together Now) stars Whitford as a cranky Ivy League music professor who stumbles into becoming the director of a rural church choir. In addition to starring, Whitford will also serve as an executive producer on the project, should it go to series.

Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless, Life in Pieces) will pen the pilot script, with Modern Family veteran Jason Winer directing the pilot. Both will also serve as EPs.

Whitford is still best known for playing The West Wing‘s deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman, a role that earned Whitford three Emmy nominations, with a win in 2001. (He also won an Emmy in 2015 for his guest role on Amazon’s Transparent.) He’s busy these days, too: He currently plays the enigmatic Commander Lawrence on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale — and just earned a promotion to series regular for Season 3 — and stars as Netscape CEO James L. Barksdale in the National Geographic ’90s tech bubble chronicle Valley of the Boom.

