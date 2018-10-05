Handmaid's Tale Ups Bradley Whitford to Series Regular for Season 3

Commander Lawrence isn’t leaving Gilead anytime soon: Bradley Whitford will return for Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale as a series regular, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Whitford appeared in the final two episodes of Season 2 as Commander Lawrence, a conflicted economist who played a major role in the creation of Gilead, but later orchestrated an escape from the oppressive regime for June and Emily. (June opted to stay behind, though, to find a way to rescue her daughter Hannah.)

The Hulu drama’s executive producer Bruce Miller hinted in a conference call with reporters that we’d be seeing more of Commander Lawrence next season: “I think we’re going to learn a ton about him. He’s our Oppenheimer character — the man who designed an atomic bomb and then saw what it could do. He’s the designer of Gilead, and now he’s seen what it can do. So he is a mass of contradiction and dangers… now that June has crossed paths with him, she’s going to cross paths with him a lot more in Season 3.”

A two-time Emmy winner, Whitford is best known for playing deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on NBC’s The West Wing. His other recent TV roles include Transparent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Trophy Wife. (Additional reporting by Kimberly Roots)