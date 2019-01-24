Riverdale First Look: Kelly Ripa Is Packing Heat as Hiram's Mistress

Watch out, Hermione: There might be a fresh target on your back.

Next Wednesday on Riverdale (The CW, 8/7c), Kelly Ripa — Mark Consuelos’ real-life wife — guest-stars as Hiram’s alleged mistress Ms. Mulwray. And based on the first-look photo above, she’s not messing around, confidently clutching a pistol during what we hope is a friendly chat with Jughead. Consuelos’ character Hiram did take a bullet in this week’s episode… could Ms. Mulwray be the shooter?

Consuelos shared his excitement about working with his wife again — he and Ripa first met while co-starring on the ABC soap All My Children — with TVLine during a recent set visit: “I’m really excited about her coming on the show. She’s always great to work with. It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a chance to work together, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Marisol Nichols, who plays Hiram’s wife Hermione, added that the reveal of Hiram’s mistress is actually “not surprising” to Hermione: “They have an interesting relationship… It’s going to be fun, but it’s not going to be as shocking as you might think for Hermione.”

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “The Red Dahlia,” “Betty works with a surprising ally to piece together clues about a series of deaths in the town” and “a spiraling Archie sets out on a new path,” per the network’s description.

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — for a sneak peek at next week’s Riverdale, and then hit the comments and share your theories: Who shot Hiram? (Additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)