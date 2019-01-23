Ratings: Conners Ends on High Note, FBI Goes Low After Celeb Big Brother

The Conners wrapped its freshman run on Tuesday night with 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, rising 15 percent and two tenths week-to-week to mark its largest audience since Oct. 30 and its best demo number since Episode 4. TVLine readers gave the finale as well as the season an average grade of “B+.”

Among ABC’s other offerings, The Kids Are All Right (4.9 mil/0.9) was up a tenth, black-ish (3.4 mil/0.8) and The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.7) were both steady, and Splitting Up Together (2.6 mil/0/.7) dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.9 mil/1.2) was down 9 percent and two tenths from Monday’s premiere. Leading out of that, FBI (7.4 mil/0.8) slipped 20 percent to series lows. NCIS: New Orleans (6.7 mil/0.8) hit an all-time audience low while steady in the demo.

THE CW | The Flash (1.86 mil/0.6) and Roswell (1.23 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, with the former matching its biggest audience since the season premiere.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (7.5 mil/1.6) and This Is Us (8.1 mil/1.9) both dipped a tenth, though the latter rebounded from last week’s series-low audience. New Amsterdam (5.8 mil/1.0) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Lethal Weapon rerun, The Gifted (1.8 mil/0.5) versus last week’s lows was up in audience but flat in the demo.

