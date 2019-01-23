Supergirl First Look: Meet Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor — What's His Plan for Lena?

Metropolis’ most notorious villain is about to become National City’s problem. As previously reported by TVLine, Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) is joining the cast of The CW’s Supergirl in the iconic role of Lex Luthor — brother of Lena (played by Katie McGrath) and arch enemy of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) — and now, we have our first look at the bald baddie in action.

Lex will make his inaugural appearance in Supergirl‘s March 17 episode (The CW, 8/7c), appropriately titled “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” Per the episode’s official synopsis, “Lex Luthor reaches out from prison to enlist Lena into one of his plans and will stop at nothing to get her on board, even if that means leveraging the life of one of her friends.” News of Cryer’s casting first broke in Nov. 2018.

Superman’s arch nemesis has previously been portrayed on TV by Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville), John Shea (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Scott James Wells (Superboy Season 1) and Sherman Howard (Superboy Seasons 2-4). Lex has been portrayed on the big screen by Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League movies), Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns), Gene Hackman (Superman, II and IV) and Lyle Talbot (Atom Man vs. Superman).

