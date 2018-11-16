Jon Cryer Is Supergirl's Lex Luthor

Just when you thought Supergirl had enough problems to deal with, she’s about to get two and a half more. Jon Cryer will recur as iconic DC villain Lex Luthor, TVLine has learned, making his first appearance in Episode 15 of the CW drama’s current fourth season.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Supergirl has already introduced several members of the Luthor family into the fold, including his mother Lillian (played by Brenda Strong) and sister Lena (played by Katie McGrath), the latter of whom is expected to go “toe to toe” with her estranged brother upon his arrival in National City, according to Rovner and Queller.

The Man of Steel’s arch nemesis has previously been played on TV by Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville), John Shea (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Scott James Wells (Superboy Season 1) and Sherman Howard (Superboy Seasons 2-4). Lex has been portrayed on the big screen by Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League movies), Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns), Gene Hackman (Superman, II and IV) and Lyle Talbot (Atom Man vs. Superman).

In addition to Two and a Half Men — which earned Cryer multiple Primetime Emmy Awards during its 12-season run on CBS — Cryer’s extensive small-screen credits include recurring roles on shows like NCIS and The Ranch.

New episodes of Supergirl air Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. Your thoughts on Cryer’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.