Hulu Raising Cost of Live-TV Package, Lowering Price of Basic Streaming Plan

Depending on your current Hulu subscription package, you’re about to feel annoyed, relieved or completely indifferent. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it’s raising the monthly price of its basic live-TV package (without any add-ons) from $39.99 to $44.99, a change that will go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

But here’s some good news: That same day, the monthly cost of Hulu’s standard subscription package (with commercials) will drop from $7.99 to $5.99. The price of the ad-free version of that package, however, will remain $11.99 a month.

As TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports, customers signing up for Hulu on or after Feb. 26 will pay the new prices, while existing customers won’t notice a change in their bill until the first billing cycle after that date.

Hulu’s announcement comes just one week after streaming rival Netflix revealed a price increase for its subscribers. Effective immediately for new customers and being phased in over three months for current subscribers, Netflix’s popular HD Standard plan will now run $13 a month, up from $11. The 4K Premium Plan is increasing from $14 to $16 a month, while the Basic plan is inching up from $8 to $9 a month.

Will you be adjusting your Hulu subscription package based on these new prices? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.