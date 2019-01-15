Surprise! Your Netflix Now Costs More

Son of a… witch. Netflix on Tuesday announced its largest price hike since launching its streaming business 12 years ago, upping subscription rates anywhere from 13 to 18 percent.

Effective immediately, the service’s most popular plan, HD Standard, will now run you $13 a month, up from $11. The 4K Premium Plan (who knew there was such a thing? I’ve totally been slumming it) is rising from $14 to $16 a month, while the Basic plan is inching up from $8 to $9 a month. (I for one did not get any “heads up” email from Netflix — just a heap of “Top suggestions for Matthew!” alerts — though Twitter tells me that some subs did.)

Regarding its first price increase since late 2017, the company said in a statement, “We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience.”

Does “improving the overall Netflix experience” mean promoting new series/seasons on the home page when I log in? So I don’t spend five minutes scrolling for Jessica Jones Season 3 later this year?

The streaming giant’s chief rivals, Hulu and Amazon, respectively charge $12 and $13 per month (with the latter including free shipping as part of its Prime package).

Netflix’s price hike comes on the heels of NBCUniversal announcing that it is entering the streaming game, while Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia all have digital services launching in 2019.