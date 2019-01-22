Oscar Nominations 2019 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

We now interrupt your regular TVLine programming to bring you… movie news.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning at 8:20 am/7:20c, with small-screen stars Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) on hand to reveal the films and actors in the running for cinema’s highest honor.

The announcement, which you can stream live via the video above, will be split into two parts. The second half, which will include nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture, will begin at 8:30 am ET.

Of course, the matter of who will host this year’s Oscars has grabbed even more headlines than the potential nominees. Comedian Kevin Hart, who was originally tapped for the job, stepped down in December after receiving backlash for past tweets that included homophobic jokes. Despite an attempt from Ellen DeGeneres to get Hart re-hired as Oscars host, Hart said on Good Morning America earlier this month that he was “over it” and would not be emceeing the ceremony, leaving many to speculate whether this year’s broadcast will simply go without a host.

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on ABC. Watch the nominations announcement above (beginning at 8:20 am ET), then drop a comment with the Oscar nods that made you happiest this year.