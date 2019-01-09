Kevin Hart on Oscar Controversy: 'I'm Over It,' He Says 14 Times on GMA

Embattled comedian Kevin Hart refuses to keep discussing the controversy that led him to step down as host of the Academy Awards, something which he made abundantly clear during an interview on Wednesday’s Good Morning America.

During the 10-minute Q&A, Hart said some variation of “I’m over it” a total of 14 times — at one point even evoking chuckles from the off-camera crew.

“I have explained how I evolved, which makes me say, I’m over it,” Hart told GMA anchor Michael Strahan. “I’m not saying how I changed anymore, I’m not saying what I’ve done and what the ‘new me’ is. I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am. I’ve done it. I’ve done it several times — I’ve tweeted it, I’ve talked about it when I went on Ellen, I said it on my radio show — I’m just done. So you have to come to a point where you know that you’ve given all that you possibly can, and if that’s received, then great, then it means we’ve achieved something. If not, there’s nothing I can do now.”

Midway through the interview, Strahan alluded to one of Hart’s resurfaced tweets, in which the comedian suggested that he would break a dollhouse over his son’s head if he were caught playing with the toy. When asked how he would address any father out there whose kid may be gay, or a young boy who is gay, Hart went on the defensive.

“Are you a monster, Mike?” Hart countered. “It’s safe to say that you’ve got good energy. It’s safe to say that you’re a loving person. Why would I assume anything different? Why would I ever assume anything different? Why do you have to prove that you are a loving individual? You know who you are, and people close to you know who you are…. That’s the position I’m in. I shouldn’t have to prove who I am, I shouldn’t have prove the love of the love that I am capable of giving. If anyone out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster, that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”

Hart also refused to stoke the fires surrounding his Ellen interview.

“It shows me that there is no ending to it,” he said of the backlash from his ostensible mea culpa. “If you keep feeding this energy, then it’s going to grow…. I’m not giving no more, because it shows that it’s endless. So I’m not shutting down the questions, I hear everything you’re saying, but I want everybody to know I’m done with it. It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say that I’m not addressing it anymore.”

