Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced bright and early Tuesday morning, with TV stars Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s highest honor.
Leading the pack are The Favourite and Roma, which each netted 10 nominations, including nods for Best Picture. Also notable is Black Panther‘s Best Picture nomination, marking the first time a comic book-inspired film has been recognized in that category.
There are a few surprising snubs, too: Timothée Chalamet went unrecognized for his work in Beautiful Boy (which earned him a Golden Globe and SAG Award nod earlier this year), and A Star Is Born helmer Bradley Cooper was left out of the Best Directing category, though he did score a Best Actor nomination for the film. The acclaimed Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? was also snubbed.
This year’s Oscars broadcast is looking to reverse a downward ratings trend for both itself and awards shows in general. With repeat host Jimmy Kimmel (and in the wake of “Envelope-gate“), the 2018 telecast drew an all-time low audience of 26.5 million viewers, down 19 percent from the year prior. Of awards shows held in the past year, only this month’s Golden Globes didn’t suffer a marked decline.
The Oscars, which are currently without a host, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on ABC.
Scroll down to review the complete nominations list.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Directing
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“I’ll Fight” (RBG)
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story