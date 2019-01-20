American Gods Season 2 Trailer: For Old Gods and New, It's 'Time to Ride'

We’re not entirely sure it’s Shadow who’s receiving multiple, dire warnings in the newly released American Gods Season 2 trailer, but if so, we suggest he heeds them — and quickly.

Because when Laura says “He is dangerous. I need you to believe that” and Mad Sweeney cautions “There’s always a cost with him. You just haven’t paid it yet,” who else could they be talking about other than the (literally) bigger than life Mr. Wednesday?

Indeed, the manipulative Old God himself looms large over the nearly two-minute spot, which previews the Starz drama’s Sunday, March 10 (8/7c) return. He waxes nostalgic via voiceover (“When people first came to America, they brought us with them”). He tosses Shadow a giant weapon alongside a promise/threat (“I have a big role for you”). And he welcomes the other OGs onto House on the Rock’s mythical carousel with a showman-like flourish (“Time to ride.”).

Meanwhile, we get glimpses of the deities we know — including Mr. Nancy, Bilquis, Mr. Ibis, Mr. World, Czernobog and Tech Boy — as well as peeks at Mr. Town (played by Dean Winters, SVU), a digitized New Media (Kayhun Kim, Shameless, filling a void left by Gillian Anderson’s departure, ) and Motel America waitress Mama-Ji (Sakina Jaffrey, Timeless).

To round things out, how about a look at the official Season 2 synopsis?

We were forged in God’s image, but the Gods are also made in ours — and in Season Two the battle moves inexorably toward crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World plots revenge for the attack against him in Season One, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge on Cairo, Illinois: forcing Shadow to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment, and faith requires terrible sacrifice.

Due to a series of behind-the-scenes complications, American Gods hasn’t aired in a long while — the Season 1 finale was broadcast in June 2017 — so you’ll have to excuse us if we’re a little too excited about/intrigued by:

* The adoring look Salim gives The Jinn from the sidecar of the motorcycle they share

* The shot of Laura and Shadow in period garb, looking like they’re crossing the main street of Westworld‘s Sweetwater

* Shadow and Bilquis in an otherworldly location that readers of Neil Gaiman’s novel will recognize as “backstage”

* Mad Sweeney embracing Laura in a field of flowers… and then starting to spin wildly

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer in full, then hit the comments with your first impressions!