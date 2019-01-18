Arrow's Laurel to Lead 'Birds of Prey'-Inspired Team-Up — Who Will Join Her?

The back half of Arrow Season 7 has plans for ADA Laurel Lance above and beyond her giving Oliver side-eye during his TV news program appearances.

As Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed as part of TVLine’s in-depth midseason preview Q&A, “We are doing a Birds of Prey-inspired episode, that Laurel (played by Katie Cassidy) will be involved with.”

The famously spoiler-averse Schwartz left the tease at that, other than to invite viewers to speculate as to who might join Laurel on that team-up. (In the comic books, the actual Birds of Prey is typically comprised of Black Canary and Oracle/Barbara Gordon, plus a rotation of other female superheroes. The short-lived 2002-2003 TV series featured Oracle, Dinah Lance and Huntress.)

In addition to the above — as well as an episode that will shed light on this Laurel’s Earth-Two backstory — Schwartz said, “We’ll get to see what happens in her overall redemption arc — whether she really did turn over a new leaf, or is she still the same evil Black Siren we met last season.”

Arrow resumes Season 7 this Monday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c; watch for TVLine’s larger midseason preview (…and more) in the days to come.

