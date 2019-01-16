Arrow Midseason Promo: Oliver Meets the Press to Discuss His SCPD Gig

Oliver Queen will “no longer be hiding in the shadows” as he fights crime, Star City’s former mayor makes clear in a new promo for Arrow‘s midseason return.

In the winter premiere, airing Monday at 8/7c and apparently now titled “My Name Is Emiko Queen,” Oliver is ready to get back to work — as a “consultant” with the SCPD — and focus on his marriage with Felicity. But when Dinah tasks him with tracking the new Green Arrow/aka his half-sister Emiko (played by Sea Shimooka), things take a surprising turn. Elsewhere, Diggle and Lyla must answer to ARGUS about their new arrangement with Diazzzzzz.

In the promo above, Oliver appears on a local news program alongside DA Laurel Lance to detail how his new role with the SCPD will differ (and not) from his fighting of crime as a vigilante, while the new Green Arrow butts heads with Rene, Felicity teases something she has been working on, and we get a fleeting glimpse of China White (one of several baddies resurfacing on Jan. 28) making some mayhem at ARGUS.

