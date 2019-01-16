Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Can Stone Solve Olivia's Noah Problem?

Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson is one of the best cops around, but there’s a case even she can’t crack: how to deal with Noah’s terrible attitude.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), Benson and Peter Stone spend some of their nearly non-existent free time hanging out at a playground with Olivia’s son. As they play baseball, Noah is an absolute joy to be around. He smiles! He laughs! He doesn’t sass Olivia! But that’s not always the case, his mom notes ruefully.

“You should see him at dinner time, or bedtime, or homework time,” she says. After you watch the clip, see if you agree with us: Doesn’t it seem like Liv is angling, ever so subtly, for Stone to have a more active role in her kiddo’s life?

On the courts-and-cops side of this week’s episode, titled “Dear Ben,” Stone takes on an unsolved rape case from the 1990s that stymied his father for the remainder of his career. Might he have better luck than his dearly departed dad?

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments: Would you be interested in seeing Stone play a bigger role in Noah’s (and, by proxy, Olivia’s) life?