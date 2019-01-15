This Is Us Adds Goran Visnjic to Beth's Backstory Episode (and Beyond)

This Is Us is bringing on a Timeless star to school Beth. NBC’s hit drama has cast Goran Visnjic as Susan Kelechi Watson’s character’s teacher, TVLine has learned.

Visnjic’s alter ego, Vincent, first will appear in the upcoming episode that focuses on Beth’s backstory. He will recur throughout the remainder of the season.

No word yet regarding when the mysterious Vincent first appears in Beth’s life… or what kind of connection, if any, the two share. (We’re banking on a hot-for-teacher vibe, but who knows?) News of Visnjic’s casting comes shortly after that of Cosby Show matriarch Phylicia Rashad, who’ll play Beth’s mother and debut in the same episode.

Series star Watson told TVLine in December 2018 that Beth’s backstory hour will be Episode 13. “They found a way to create this really beautiful backstory, and a beginning of a resolution of Beth starting to get back on her footing again,” Watson said of the episode at the time, adding that it was written by Eboni Freeman, who penned a “very personal” script. “And then we have some amazing surprises in it. It’s going to be a really powerful episode.”

In addition to the recently wrapped Timeless, Visnjic’s TV credits include ER, Santa Clarita Diet, Extant, Red Widow and Pan Am.