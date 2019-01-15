TVLine Items: Glee Grad Visits Chicago, Extreme Makeover Reboot and More

A Glee vet is checking into Chicago Med: Lauren Potter, who played Becky Jackson on the Fox musical dramedy, will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the NBC medical series (airing Wednesdays at 8/7c), TVLine has learned exclusively.

Potter’s character, Barbara Duncan, is described as a kind-hearted pregnant woman with Down Syndrome. She is described as sweet, doting and protective of her unborn child. Despite facing increased risks to her and her child’s health due to a congenital heart defect, she remains strong and opinionated in the face of adversity.

Since Glee‘s end, Potter has appeared on Drunk History, Switched at Birth and Veep.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is returning via HGTV, with 10 new episodes on track to air in 2020. While the cast for the new episodes has not yet been set, HGTV plans to showcase its own experts in the weekly race to complete a custom home renovation for one deserving family. (HGTV has also secured rights to air the 100 episodes of the original EM:HE that ran on ABC from 2003-2012.)

* Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Billy Magnussen (Maniac) have been cast in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, per Variety. Details about their roles are being kept under wraps.

* Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will host the 61st annual Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS.

* Homeland‘s eighth and final season will feature the returns of Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar, who during Season 4 respectively played Tasneem Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, and Taliban leader Haissam Haqqani, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Riley Voelkel (The Originals) has joined Starz’s upcoming opioid epidemic drama Hightown in a series-regular role, per Deadline. The actress will play a woman who has a child with the biggest drug dealer on Cape Cod.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?