Supergirl Meets Nia's Adoptive Family (Hello, Kate Burton!) in New Photos

Kara visits another family farm on Supergirl‘s Jan. 27 episode (The CW, 8/7c), but something tells us this trip won’t go as smoothly as the one she made to Smallville.

New photos from the episode, titled “Blood Memory,” find Kara joining Nia for an excursion to her hometown for the annual Harvest Festival, where the Girl of Steel gets to know the people who raised the future superhero — including Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal alumna Kate Burton as Nia’s mother Isabel.

During a recent visit to Supergirl‘s Vancouver set, actress Nicole Maines told reporters that Nia and her mother have a “really supportive” relationship. “It’s not just her family; the place where she grew up is very, very supportive and open-minded,” Maines explained. “But it’s interesting to see how the powers play into that.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Alex “deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers.” But based on the new batch of photos from the episode, it looks like Supergirl (and even the Nal family) eventually get roped into Alex’s little crisis.

