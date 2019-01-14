Ratings: Boffo NFC Playoff Lifts Bob's Burgers, Simpsons to Multi-Year Highs

Leading out of the Eagles/Saints’ boffo NFC divisional playoff that is on track to deliver something like 40 million viewers, this Sunday’s The Simpsons is currently reporting 8.6 million total viewers and a 3.5 demo rating , marking four-year highs for the long-running Fox ‘toon (since it aired after a Lions/Cowboys playoff game in January 2015).

Bob’s Burgers (5.3 mil/2.2) in turn hit five-year highs, while Family Guy‘s tussle with Trump (4.2 mil/1.8, average TVLine reader grade “B”) saw its best numbers since a year ago. Rel‘s finale (2.8/1.1) delivered best-since-premiere numbers.

Elsewhere….

CBS | God Friended Me (8.2 mil/0.9), NCIS: Los Angeles (8.3 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (6 mil/0.6) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | AFV (6.3 mil/1.3) and Shark Tank (2.9 mil/1.1) each surged in the demo to hit season highs.

THE CW | The Critics’ Choice Awards (1.5 mil/0.3) was up in viewers and steady in the demo versus last year (where it aired on a Thursday).

