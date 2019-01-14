PaleyFest 2019 to Feature Mrs. Maisel, 9-1-1, This Is Us, RuPaul's Drag Race, Twilight Zone, Pose, Five-0 and More

PaleyFest 2019 will be nothing short of Marvelous.

The Paley Center on Monday announced the lineup for its annual TV festival, which will take place from March 15-24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year’s festivities will kick off with the cast and creative team of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — which won big at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards — followed by panels for Grace and Frankie, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Walking Dead and Pose, among others.

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will celebrate their final seasons in a two-panel event, while the cast of Parks and Recreation will gather for the show’s 10th anniversary reunion. The festival also will include an evening with Late Show host Stephen Colbert, as well as a panel for CBS’ trio of Peter M. Lenkov-created procedural reboots: Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I.

The cast and creative team for This Is Us will close out the festival on March 24.

“We’re thrilled to announce this incredible lineup of programs,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. “We’re so proud that our lineup reflects the diversity of the television viewing experience — from history-making programs highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, to Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas with strong female characters, action-packed adventure series and a conversation with one of the sharpest voices on late-night TV. This year’s selections epitomize why PaleyFest LA is the premier television festival.”

The full lineup for PaleyFest 2019 is below; participating talent will be announced in February.

March 15: Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (7:30 pm)

March 16: Netflix’s Grace and Frankie (2 pm)

March 16: An Evening With Stephen Colbert (7 pm)

March 17: VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race (2 pm)

March 17: Fox’s 9-1-1 (7 pm)

March 20: The CW’s Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (7:30 pm, two-panel event)

March 21: NBC’s Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:30 pm)

March 22: AMC’s The Walking Dead (7:30 pm)

March 23: CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. (2 pm)

March 23: FX’s Pose (7 pm)

March 24: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (2 pm, two-panel event)

March 24: NBC’s This Is Us (7 pm)

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18 at 12 pm ET; visit paleyfest.org for more information.