Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 Cast List: Anthony Scaramucci, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan and More

An ex-White House communications director, a disgraced Olympic gold medalist and an O.J. Simpson murder case witness walk into a bar… stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

CBS on Sunday revealed the full cast line-up for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2, which includes Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, Ryan Lochte and Kato Kaelin. They’ll be joined by fellow houseguests Joey Lawrence (Blossom), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Tom Green (Road Trip) and Dina “Mother of Lindsay” Lohan.

Also competing this winter are retired NFL running back Ricky Williams, former WWE personality Natalie Eva Marie and Olympic track and bobsled star Lolo Jones.

Some of the above may also be familiar from previous reality-TV competition stints. Lawrence, Lochte, Bennett, Braxton and Jones have all competed on Dancing With the Stars, while Green and Williams were contestants on Celebrity Apprentice.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, which kicks off Season 2 on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c. It will then run for three weeks, before it concludes with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13. (Get the complete schedule here.)

Which CBB houseguest will you be rooting for in Season 2? Hit the comments with your reactions to big cast reveal.