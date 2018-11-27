Celebrity Big Brother, The Amazing Race Get CBS Midseason Premiere Dates

CBS is getting real in 2019 with the return of three time-honored institutions — four if you include Julie Chen Moonves — as well as the launch of two new competition series.

The network on Tuesday announced its reality rollout plan for the new year, beginning with Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, which kicks off its second season on Monday, Jan. 21 (8/9c). Chen will resume her role as host for the show’s entire three-week run, which concludes with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Next comes the launch of Million Dollar Mile on Wednesday, March 27 (9 pm). Hosted by Tim Tebow, the obstacle course-based show is designed to “test everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness” by pitting them against “elite athletes” whose sole purpose is to prevent the contestants from completing the show’s titular mile.

Also new is the premiere date for The Amazing Race‘s 31st season, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 at 8 pm. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, this season will bring back memorable competitors from previous seasons of The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor to compete for the coveted $1 million prize.

CBS had previously announced premiere dates for global competition series The World’s Best, which begins immediately after Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, as well as Survivor, which kicks off its 38th season on Wednesday, Feb. 20 (8 pm).

All told, here’s how CBS’ reality schedule will shake out in the coming months:

MONDAY, JAN. 21

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 22

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

FRIDAY, JAN. 25

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

SUNDAY, JAN. 27

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

MONDAY, JAN. 28

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

7 pm Super Bowl LIII

10 pm The World’s Best (series premiere, timing approximated)

MONDAY, FEB. 4

9 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6

8 pm The World’s Best (two-hour episode)

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

9 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

8 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (two-hour episode)

MONDAY, FEB. 11

9 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13

8 pm The World’s Best

9 pm Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (two-hour season finale)

WEDNESDAYS, starting FEB. 20

8 pm Survivor (season premiere)

9 pm The World’s Best

WEDNESDAYS, starting MARCH 27

8 pm Survivor

9 pm Million Dollar Mile (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, May 15

8 pm Survivor (two-hour season finale)

10 pm Survivor Reunion Special

WEDNESDAY, May 22

8 pm The Amazing Race (season premiere)

9 pm Million Dollar Mile

Which of these reality shows, new or returning, will you check out in 2019? Drop a comment with your picks below.