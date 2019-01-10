Shameless Trailer: Fiona Continues Her Dark Spiral in Season 9 Winter Return

Fiona’s final episodes of Shameless are shaping up to be a real bender. In a new trailer for the Showtime series’ midseason return on Sunday, Jan. 20 (at 9/8c), the eldest Gallagher is still a mess, drinking all the time, passing out and forgetting to pay the bills.

“She do this a lot?” Lip’s new gal asks, looking at Fi passed out on the couch. Lip glumly replies, “Yeah, lately.”

For what it’s worth, executive producer John Wells told TVLine that Fiona still has a chance of a happy ending when star Emmy Rossum exits at the end of this current ninth season — but it might not be a conventionally happy conclusion. “I hope that at the end of the next seven episodes that you’ll feel pleased about where she ends up,” Well said. “But I don’t want to suggest that suddenly everything is rosy for Fiona,” who recently lost her apartment building and found out that her beau Ford is married with a kid.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kev and V adopt a young boy, and Frank might be a father again, too! When the family points out his shortcomings as a parent and how screwed up all his current kids are, he exclaims back, “You’re alive! Do you know how many parents murder their children?”

