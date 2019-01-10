Ratings: Masked Singer Drops But Still Dominates; Schooled Boosts ABC Slot

Fox’s The Masked Singer this Wednesday delivered 7.1 million total viewers and a 2.3 rating, dropping 24 and 23 percent from its boffo debut yet still dominating the night in the demo. NBC’s Chicago Med, however, led the night in viewers.

Opening Fox’s night, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.5 mil/1.1) slipped 16 percent and a tenth from its season opener.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Again leading out of sitcom reruns, SEAL Team (5.5 mil/0.8) dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo; Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.8) ticked up in the demo.

ABC | With Survivor and Empire out of the mix, The Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.3) returned up two tenths, while Schooled (4.8 mil/1.3, average TVLine reader grade “B”) delivered nearly one-year highs in what had been American Housewife‘s time slot. Modern Family (4.8 mil/1.3) and Single Parents (3.1 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, while Match Game (2.6 mil/0.6) underperformed time slot predecessor A Million Little Things‘ average and Wednesday finale.

NBC | Chicago Med (8.6 mil/1.3) and Fire (8.1 mil/1.3) each returned up a tenth, with the former drawing its biggest audience since March while matching its season high in the demo. P.D. (6.9 mil/1.0) returned down a tenth.

