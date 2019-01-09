grown-ish Cast Previews More Season 2 Drama: 'The Honeymoon Phase' Is Over

grown-ish‘s sophomore season finds the kids of Cal U exhibiting some appropriately sophomoric behavior, and things are about to get real ugly.

“One of my favorite things about friendships is that you have the honeymoon phase at the very beginning,” Jordan Buhat (Vivek) says in TVLine’s exclusive video. “You fall in love with each other, and you all have a really great time. The really meaty part of friendships is when you start to conflict with each other. In Season 2, we’re really bumping up against each other with our ideas, even more so than in Season 1.”

We saw some of that conflict in last week’s season premiere — which grew the show’s audience 42 percent since its first season finale back in March — but the drama has only just begun. For example, in tonight’s episode (Freeform, 8/7c), “Zoey struggles to make amends after accidentally breaking one of the group’s unspoken social rules and upsetting both Jazz and Luca.” (Oops?)

“You think you understand life now, you’ve got it all figured out,” Francia Raisa says, only to discover that “it’s all tumbling downhill. We’ve all gone through that, so seeing our tumble downs is going to be really entertaining for people.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s still to come in grown-ish‘s second season, then drop a comment with your own hopes for the Cal U gang below.