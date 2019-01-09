Good Trouble Sneak Peek: Jude and Mariana Question Callie About Gael

Good Trouble‘s Callie is all work and no play in next Tuesday’s episode (Freeform, 8/7c), but luckily, her Fosters brother Jude pops in for a visit and fixes all that in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

Much to Mariana’s delight, Jude gets Callie out of her “work cave” to join a party at The Coterie. Callie even gets all dolled up, leading Mariana to wonder if her sister is “dressing up for a certain someone.” That piques Jude’s interest, but Callie insists there’s no guy in her life, then asks her little bro if he’s seeing anyone. Let’s just say he expresses as much desire to talk about his love life as his sis does. But for Callie, avoiding the topic is difficult, especially when her fling Gael shows up at the party with another guy. (For scoop on Gael’s sexuality, check out TVLine’s premiere post mortem.)

Hayden Byerly’s Jude is the first of many Fosters family members slated to guest-star on the spinoff: Moms Lena and Stef (played by Sherri Saum and Teri Polo, respectively) first will appear in Episode 5, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive photo. Callie and Mariana’s other brothers, Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Brandon (David Lambert), will show up in subsequent installments.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jude’s visit.