TVLine Items: Paradise Hotel Revival, Bless This Mess Premiere and More

Fox is checking back into Paradise Hotel: The network has ordered a revival of the unscripted competition series, which first aired in 2003.

The new Paradise Hotel offers a group of singles the chance to check into an exclusive tropical resort and check out with a cash prize — if they can manage to avoid being voted off by their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. The updated program will allow viewers to influence who stays and goes via social media.

Casting for singles is underway at ParadiseHotelCasting.com.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC’s new comedy Bless This Mess, starring Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital) and Dax Shepard (Parenthood), will premiere on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30/8:30c. The show follows newlyweds Rio and Mike (Bell and Shepard), who move from New York City to rural Nebraska, where they face unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers.

* Claws has tapped Juan Riedinger (Good Behavior) to recur during Season 3 as Joe Dupree, the charming and dangerous general manager of the largest Native American casino on Florida’s Gulf coast, our sister site Deadline reports.

* USA Network has released the Temptation Island premiere online, one week before its official debut (Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 pm). You can watch the episode here, or via USA On Demand, the USA app and USANetwork.com.

* E!’s late-night talk show Busy Tonight will now air every Monday through Thursday at 11 pm, an hour later than its previous time slot, host Busy Philipps revealed on Twitter:

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Grace and Frankie Season 5, with all 13 episodes debuting on Friday, Jan. 18:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?