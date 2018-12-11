Bless This Mess: Dax Shepard/Lake Bell Sitcom Moves to ABC With Series Order

Dax Shepard and Lake Bell are on the move… and their new comedy is, too.

ABC has handed a series order to Bless This Mess, starring Shepard and Bell as a newlywed couple who move from the big city to small-town Nebraska, the network announced on Tuesday. The comedy was previously in development at Fox, and even snagged a pilot order there in February, but will now shift to ABC and is slated to air next year.

“Bell and Shepard headline a stellar cast in this hilarious take on a classic fish-out-of-water story that we found irresistible,” newly installed ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.

New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether co-created the series with Bell, who will also direct the pilot. They’ll both serve as executive producers, along with Shepard, Jake Kasdan (who worked with Meriwether on New Girl), Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat) and Katherine Pope (Single Parents).

Shepard is currently co-starring with Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott on the Netflix comedy The Ranch, replacing departing cast member Danny Masterson. Before that, he played wise-ass slacker Crosby Braverman on all six seasons of the NBC family dramedy Parenthood.

Bell is mostly known for her film work (No Strings Attached, It’s Complicated), but she and Meriwether go way back: Bell played a love interest for Nick in New Girl‘s first season.