Ratings: Golden Globes Dip a Bit vs. 2018, Leading Out of Huge NFL Game

NBC’s broadcast of the 2019 Golden Globes was down in the ratings from last year, but suffered less steep a decline than other awards shows.

Reporting a 12.7 rating/21 share in households in the 55 markets metered by Nielsen, the Globes are down just 5 percent in the very preliminary numbers, as compared to the double drops sustained by the most recent Oscars (down 16 percent), Grammys (down 20 percent) and Emmys (down 10 percent). That said, that 12.7 marks a four-year low (since 2015’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted 12.6).

TVLine readers gave this year’s hosts, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, an average grade of “C.”

Last year’s Globes went on to report a total audience of 19 million viewers (which marked a two-year low) and a 5.0 demo rating (a six-year low). Thus far per fast nationals, Sunday’s show is showing 15.7 mil and a 4.5 — though is sure to adjust up later.

Leading into the Globes, NBC Sports’ broadcast of the Eagles/Bears NFC Wild Card Playoff game delivered the highest metered-market rating (22.9) for any telecast since Super Bowl LII (Feb. 4, on NBC), and was up 12 percent from the comparable match-up last year (20.4 for Panthers/Saints on Fox).

Elsewhere on Sunday….

ABC | AFV (4.8 mil/0.9) and Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.9) respectively tied and hit season highs.

CBS | God Friended Me (7.2 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (5.5 mil/0.6) each slipped two tenths, while NCIS LA (7.5 mil/0.9) returned steady.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.4 mil/0.9), Bob’s Burgers (2.3 mil/0.9), Family Guy (2.4 mil/1.0) and Rel (1.2 mil/0.5) all took a tumble, though none quite hit season lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.