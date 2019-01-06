Golden Globes 2019: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Opening Monologue — Grade It!

Move over, Villanelle: Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh had a new sparring partner Sunday, when she and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg hosted the 76th annual Golden Globes.

The pair kicked off NBC’s three-hour telecast with a “roast” that really consisted of tossing compliments at members of the crowd. (Sample jokes included Oh telling A Star Is Born‘s Bradley Cooper “You’re hot” and Samberg informing Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan, “You a snack, Michael.” Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), director Spike Lee, Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and the evening’s Cecile B. DeMille Award honoree Jeff Bridges also received love from the duo.

Some of the monologue’s other notable bits included:

* Samberg referring to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as “the show that makes audiences sit up and say, ‘Wait, is this anti-Semitic?”

* Oh and Samberg kicking Kidding star Jim Carrey out of the “film section” of the audience and making him move back to where the other TV actors were sitting.

* The hosts mocking Lady Gaga for her oft-repeated quote about how when there are 100 people in a room, all it takes is one to believe in you yadda yadda yadda. “It’s true!” she yelled from the audience.

* Oh getting serious for a moment toward the end of the monologue: “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change. And I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me. It’s real. Because I see you. And I see you. All these faces of change. And now, so will everyone else.”

