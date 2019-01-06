HBO dropped two big W-words on Sunday night, during NBC’s Golden Globes telecast: Winterfell, yes, but also Watchmen.

In a sizzle reel for the pay cabler’s 2019 offerings, we got not only a first look at Game of Thrones‘ lonnnnnng-awaited farewell run, but also a first look at the lonnnnnng-awaited Watchmen series adaptation. The eagle-eyed will also spy fresh footage from Big Little Lies Season 2, among other shows.

Based on the comic book of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, and exec-produced by The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. The limited series promises to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

The cast for Watchmen includes Jean Smart and Jeremy Irons — both of whom are clearly spotted in the teaser, playing Agent Blake and Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias — plus Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon.

Full character details for all of the above (aka who is playing who) have not yet been detailed.

Watchmen is highlighted second in the teaser above, after True Detective Season 3.