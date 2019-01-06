The Blacklist EP Warns That Samar's Season 6 Arc Will Be a 'Real Doozy'

Fans of The Blacklist, please keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times: Season 6 is taking Samar and Aram ‘shippers on an emotional roller coaster.

Though Agents Navabi and Mojtabai got engaged last spring, on the heels of Samar’s harrowing near-death experience, the course of true love will not run smooth for the pair in upcoming episodes, according to series creator Jon Bokenkamp.

“She’s a tough cookie, and he’s a big marshmallow. They’re an odd couple, but there’s something warm about their relationship that I really like,” Bokenkamp reveals. “And yet, this is The Blacklist, so weddings don’t typically go great. Romances are often rocky.”

Samar’s lingering health issues will be an especially big roadblock throughout the season. During the drama’s Season 6 premiere (read our recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2), Samar was cleared to return to FBI duty after her accident, but she seemed to be experiencing troubling side effects. Case in point: When Dembe congratulated Samar on her engagement to Aram, she didn’t seem to know what he was talking about.

Though Bokenkamp wouldn’t share additional details about Samar’s health, he did tease “a very emotional story” coming down the pike for the agent and her fiancé.

“It’s going to weave through these bigger criminal cases, and it’s a real doozy,” Bokenkamp hints. “It will change the landscape of the show in a great way.”

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 9/8c on NBC.