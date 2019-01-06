Golden Globes 2019: Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve

Oh, this is great news: At Sunday’s Golden Globes, Sandra Oh won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role in the BBC America thriller Killing Eve.

Oh — who also co-hosted this year’s ceremony with Andy Samberg, mind you — topped a field of nominees led by last year’s winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), along with Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).

Oh received a standing ovation from her father, who was in the audience, when her name was announced. “Oh, daddy,” Oh cried while accepting her award. The actress went on to thank her team, as well as the Killing Eve cast and creatives. “But mostly, there are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” Oh added.

Oh stars as analyst Eve Polastri on the BBC America crime drama alongside Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, the glamorous assassin Eve is obsessed with tracking down. Killing Eve returns for Season 2 on Sunday, Apr. 7 at 8/7c; check out first-look photos here. And if you haven’t watched yet, you’re in luck: All eight Season 1 episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

Happy about Oh’s big win? (And how’d she do as host?) Watch her acceptance speech below, then sound off in the comments.