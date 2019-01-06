Golden Globes Photos: Lili Reinhart, Sandra Oh and More Hit the Red Carpet

Some of the biggest names in TV (yay!) and movies (what are those?) will descend upon the Beverly Hilton on Sunday for the 76th Golden Globe Awards. But first, the carpet!

Hosts Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) made a brief, early appearance on the red carpet — they’ve got a show to prepare for! — and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for some of this year’s buzziest nominees, from Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Kristen Bell (The Good Place) to Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Bill Hader (Barry).

On the TV side of things, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is leading the pack with four nominations, while seven other series — FX’s The Americans, HBO’s Barry, Amazon’s Homecoming, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, HBO’s Sharp Objects and Amazon’s A Very English Scandal — are right behind it with three nominations a piece. (You can click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.)

Which shows and stars are you rooting for ahead of tonight's Golden Globes? And who are you most excited to see?