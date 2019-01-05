The Masked Singer: The Biggest Clues and Best Guesses From Episode 1

We aren’t even a full week into the new year, yet we’re already obsessing over unicorns, monsters and peacocks? 2019 is going to be wild.

The truth is, we didn’t expect to find ourselves so enthralled by Fox’s The Masked Singer — a musical guessing game featuring mystery celebrities in ludicrous costumes — but Wednesday’s premiere had us hooked from the moment it began… to the moment we collectively Googled “Who is Antonio Brown?” (Sorry, Hippo!)

With four days to go until the next big reveal, TVLine is taking stock of the clues we’ve gathered about the five masked singers we’ve met thus far, from the charmed-yet-tragic Unicorn to the (possibly) formerly incarcerated Monster. We’re also sharing some of our (and our readers’) theories about the celebrities hiding inside those otherworldly getups.

We’re more confident about some of our picks than others — the Peacock has to be Donny Osmond, right? — but at least we’re sure about one thing: Our guesses are far more realistic than any of the names suggested by the show’s judges. (Justin Bieber? Lady Gaga? Do they not know what show this is?)

Browse our gallery of clues and guesses — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own Masked Singer theories below.