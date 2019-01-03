TVLine Items: StarTalk Pulled Amid Investigation, Halston Mini and More

National Geographic Channel has pulled Neil deGrasse Tyson‘s chat show StarTalk off its schedule while Fox Networks Group conducts a sexual misconduct investigation into the host/astrophysicist, our sister site Variety reports.

Last November, Tyson’s former assistant, Ashley Watson, claimed that she was forced to quit her job over Tyson’s inappropriate sexual advances. Additionally, Bucknell professor Dr. Katelyn N. Allers accused Tyson of groping her at an after-party for the American Astronomical Society in 2009. Tyson responded to each claim, plus an earlier rape accusation made by fellow former graduate student Tchiya Amet, in a lengthy Facebook post.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded, we chose to hold new episodes of StarTalk until it is complete,” a Nat Geo rep told Variety. “We expect that to happen in the next few weeks, at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

StarTalk had aired three episodes of its current fifth season when the new allegations came to light.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Legendary Television is developing Simply Halston, a limited series starring Ewan McGregor (Fargo) as the American fashion designer who rose to fame in the 1970s, our sister site Deadline reports. A network is not yet attached to the project.

* Travel Channel has ordered a reboot of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, hosted by actor Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, Burn Notice), to premiere this summer.

* HBO has announced that Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 11/10c.

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Friends From College Season 2, dropping all eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 11:

* Comedy Central has released a trailer for Season 2 of Corporate, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 pm and features guest stars Kyra Sedgwick, Sasheer Zamata, Kristen Schaal and Andy Richter:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?