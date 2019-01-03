Killing Eve Season 2 to Premiere in April

TV’s best cat-and-mouse game will officially resume in three months: Season 2 of Killing Eve is set to premiere on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c, BBC America announced Thursday.

If your memory needs refreshing, Season 1 of the acclaimed drama ended — spoiler alert! — with Sandra Oh’s Eve stabbing Jodie Comer’s Villanelle after a months-long pursuit. According to the official synopsis for Season 2, Villanelle has disappeared after Eve’s shocking act, and Eve is “left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does… but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.”

“Killing Eve is picking up exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season finale,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Entertainment Networks. “This new season is packed with superlative performances and is as twisty, subversive, darkly funny, nerve-wracking and pleasurable as our fans could desire.”

Season 1 of Killing Eve recently topped our list of the Best Drama Series of 2018, and stars Oh and Comer shared the title of TVLine’s Performers of the Year.

Are you looking forward to Killing Eve‘s sophomore season? Drop a comment below with your thoughts!