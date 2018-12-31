Outlander Finale: A Tense Moment Tests the Frasers — 2019 FIRST LOOK

If you’ve read Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novel series, you’ve probably got a pretty good idea of what’s going on in the exclusive photo above. And if you haven’t read the book on which the fourth season of Starz’s historical drama is based, you’re in for quite a surprise in a few weeks.

The shot above is from Outlander‘s Season 4 finale, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8/7c, and there’s plenty that we can’t tell you about it — including what brings Caitriona Balfe’s Claire, Sam Heughan’s Jamie and John Bell’s Young Ian to be in the company of a Native American tribe. (Sorry, but we don’t want the network to revoke our Sassenach card!)

Suffice to say that the moment you’re seeing is a very tense one, it has ramifications for a whole lot that happens in the story moving forward, and (if the series follows what happens in the book regarding this storyline) it prominently features a character who’s not shown in this picture.

If you have a good idea of what’s going to happen, try not to spoil it for others. But if you don’t, feel free to hit the comments with your predictions for how Outlander will wrap its season.