Ratings: The Orville Returns Up With Special Sunday Football Lead-In

Leading out of an NFL on Fox double header, The Orville launched Season 2 on Sunday night with 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating (per updated finals), up sharply from both its freshman average (4.3 mil/1.25 mil) and year-ago finale (3.5 mil/0.9) and marking its best numbers since Episode 2 of Season 1 (which also enjoyed a Sunday football boost).

TVLine readers gave the space dramedy’s return an average grade of “Pee.” I mean, “B.” A new episode airs this Thursday at 9/8c, in its regular time slot.

Elsewhere on the night, NBC Sunday Night Football (14.1 mil/4.0) is down 17 and 13 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

In other weekend ratings news:

* NBC’s Midnight Texas series finale (2.4 mil/0.4) on Friday night dipped from the previous week’s season-high audience while steady in the demo.

* ABC’s penultimate The Alec Baldwin Show on Saturday slipped to new lows (853K/0.1).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.