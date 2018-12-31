2019 TV Preview: Game of Thrones, Roswell, Lucifer, Veronica Mars and 16 More Shows We're Excited About

We’ve spent the last month reflecting on the good, the bad and the ugly of 2018 television… but it’s time to put the past behind us.

With just a few hours left until a new year begins, we’re looking ahead to the 2019 series that we’re most highly anticipating — but there’s a twist! In previous years, we’ve kept our picks strictly to new series kicking off their runs in the months ahead. This time, though, we’ve expanded our list to include returning favorites, as well.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find 20 shows that we can’t wait to watch in the next 12 months, from freshman entries like Fox’s The Passage to long-gone favorites that are making a comeback, such as Deadwood and Veronica Mars.

We’ve also included shows to which we’ll bid adieu in 2019, including Game of Thrones and You’re the Worst, plus the death-defying series (hi, Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine!) that were saved from cancellation by other networks. In short? There’s a lot of TV to look forward to… even if certain premiere dates have yet to be announced.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the 20 series we're most excited about in 2019