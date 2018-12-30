TV Shows Ending in 2019: Jane, Thrones and More — Which Will You Miss Most?

Some of the biggest shows on television are throwing in the towel in 2019, from broadcast giants like The Big Bang Theory to cable juggernauts like Game of Thrones. (And even a few critically beloved CW gems.)

After all these years, it’s hard to imagine a TV landscape devoid iconic characters like Homeland‘s Carrie Mathison, Veep‘s Selina Meyer or the Litchfield ladies of Orange Is the New Black. But television giveth, and television taketh away, so let’s just focus on enjoying them while they’re still around.

And here’s another thing to keep in mind: This list is guaranteed to grow exponentially over the next calendar year. According to TVLine’s calculations, a total of 102 shows reached their conclusions in 2018, which means this list has the potential to quadruple by next New Year’s Eve — especially when the TV reaper makes his annual pre-Upfronts appearance in May. (Really, 23 is kind of a quaint little number.)

Browse our gallery of TV shows ending in 2019 — you can click here for direct access — then weigh in below: Which shows will you miss the most? Which shows were you surprised to see are still airing? Cast your vote, drop a comment, you know the drill.