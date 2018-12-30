Saturday Night Live: The 10 Worst Sketches of Season 44 (So Far)

With Saturday Night Live in the midst of its annual holiday hiatus, we’re pausing to revisit the good, the bad and the downright awful skits that played a hand in shaping Season 44’s fall run.

Having already reviewed how TVLine readers ranked the first nine episodes, as well as our own picks for the 10 best sketches, we now turn our attention to the 10 sketches that Lorne Michaels would probably like us to forget. Our list features appearances by guest hosts Jason Momoa, Awkwafina and Seth Meyers, as well as an incarcerated Bill Cosby (played by Kenan Thompson), a melodramatic driver’s ed instructor (played by Kate McKinnon) and the monster lurking in Eric Trump’s bedroom closet (aka Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller).

Excluded from our ranking are any monologues or Weekend Update segments, which aren’t technically sketches. In other words, don’t expect to find Jonah Hill’s induction into the Five Timers Club, or Beck Bennett’s Jules and his “unique perspective on the economy.”

Saturday Night Live Season 44 resumes on Saturday, Jan. 19 (host TBA). In the meantime, peruse the attached gallery (you can click here for direct access) to see our ranking, then hit the comments tell us if you agree/disagree with any of our picks.