2018's Biggest TV Controversies, From Roseanne's 'Ambien-Fueled' Racism to Eliza Dushku's Take-No-Bull Attitude

Between allegations of sexual misconduct, offensive Twitter rants and plain ol’ terrible decisions, television in 2018 was even more dramatic behind the scenes than it was on screen.

Jeffrey Tambor was one of the year’s earliest controversy magnets; following an investigation by Amazon, the Transparent star was fired for on-set sexual harassment ahead of the show’s final season. As if that wasn’t enough, Tambor’s Arrested Development costar Jessica Walter revealed in an emotional New York Times interview that Tambor verbally harassed her on the set of the Netflix comedy.

This year also witnessed the rise and fall of Roseanne Barr, whose racist tweets about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett led ABC to cancel its high-rated Roseanne revival, which eventually returned as The Conners (sans Barr). And Roseanne wasn’t even the only show to be canceled due to racism; NBC gave Megyn Kelly the chop after the anchor expressed confusion as to why people found blackface offensive on Halloween.

Also included in our roundup of 2018’s biggest small-screen scandals: Kevin Hart stepping down as Oscars host after a series of homophobic tweets resurfaced, Adam Levine throwing his support behind the wrong Voice contestant and Eliza Dushku refusing to put up with Michael Weatherly’s Bull.

Browse our gallery of the year’s biggest TV-related controversies — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which stories surprised you? Any more you would add to our list?