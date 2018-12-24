Outlander Sneak Peek: When Roger and Bonnet Face Off, Who'll Win?

Something you need to know before watching this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Outlander (Starz, 8/7c): Roger has no idea what happened to Brianna at the end of the previous episode, and he really doesn’t know who did it to her.

So that’s why his interaction with Stephen Bonnet in the clip above doesn’t start and/or end with Rog strangling the Gloriana captain in the inn’s dining room. But that’s not to say that they’re besties, either.

When Roger’s plan to abandon his post as a Gloriana crew member becomes clear, Bonnet lets him know exactly what’s expected of him… and what will become of MacKenzie if he doesn’t stay with the ship until its final port of Philadelphia.

Still, series star Richard Rankin tells TVLine, Roger isn’t daunted by the vicious Irishman. “He has no issues confronting Stephen Bonnet. It says a lot about their relationship that there’s some weird chemistry between Stephen Bonnet and Roger MacKenzie,” he says.

“Ed [Speleers] and I often joked about it, as well… We’ve come to the conclusion that if Stephen Bonnet wasn’t in some way strangely enamored by Roger, they would just have killed him. He would’ve been off the back of the ship, because you wouldn’t stand up to the attitude that Roger gives him on his own ship.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the two men face off.