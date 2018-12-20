Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Video: Titus' Living Single Tribute Will Have You Screaming, 'Yas, Queen Latifah!'

Titus Andromedon is Living Single and loving it in the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Netflix comedy wraps its three-year run on Jan. 25, and to help tide us over until that day comes, the streaming service has released a clip from the midseason premiere — and it’s pure magic [boy].

Just as Kimmy gave us Little Girl, Big City earlier this season, Titus’ inner sitcom — titled Magic Boy, naturally — gives us a sense of what the world looks like from his perspective. And we want to go to there. (Side note: If title sequence recreations are very much your jam, you should also click here to check out grown-ish‘s shot-for-shot homage to A Different World. Can this become a trend please?)

Per Netflix, here’s what we can expect from Kimmy‘s big return:

In the final six episodes of the beloved series, Kimmy is as resilient as ever, but realizes that being an adult is about more than just putting the past behind her. It’s finally time for her to choose between helping her friends, Titus, Jacqueline and Lillian, and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself. The season also includes a double-sized ‘Sliding Doors’ episode that explores how the main characters lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped.

